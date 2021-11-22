Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $755,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $150.91 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $156.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.