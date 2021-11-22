Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce sales of $23.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $23.81 million. Investar posted sales of $22.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $96.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $94.65 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%.

ISTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.14. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,992. The company has a market cap of $187.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57. Investar has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

