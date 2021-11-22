Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 141,966 shares.The stock last traded at $10.27 and had previously closed at $10.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,366,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,790,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 344,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

