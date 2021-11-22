Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 566 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.84. 9,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,112. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $155.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.65.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

