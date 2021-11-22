Investment Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 497.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $342.16. The company had a trading volume of 610,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,991,484. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $336.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

