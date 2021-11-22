Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $165.11. 30,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

