Investment Partners LTD. Has $314,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $41.01. 34,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

