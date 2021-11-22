Investment Partners LTD. Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.83. 3,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,056. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34.

