Investment Partners LTD. Invests $232,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB stock traded up $6.13 on Monday, reaching $287.56. 11,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.23 and a 200-day moving average of $207.98. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $129.03 and a twelve month high of $289.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

