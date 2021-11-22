Investment Partners LTD. Sells 92 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.82. 105,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,374,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.02. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $191.85 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

