Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.20

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 1170330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

ISBC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

