IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IONQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 8,276,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,407. IonQ has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

