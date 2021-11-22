IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.20

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. IoTeX has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $575.02 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.22 or 0.00383700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00221265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

