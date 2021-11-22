Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Short Interest Update

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISAA stock remained flat at $$10.06 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,137. Iron Spark I has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

