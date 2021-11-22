iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $63.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

