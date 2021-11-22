iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 509,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 630,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of INDY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,771. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $53.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

