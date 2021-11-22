Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Stock Position Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,414 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $284,000.

ITQRU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

