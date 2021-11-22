Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,153,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,707,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 351.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,067 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $680,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

NYSE JBL opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.