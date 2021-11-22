Jacobs Engineering Group (J) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of J stock opened at $146.42 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.62.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

