Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

JAMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Jamf stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.76. 2,383,993 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,531 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $587,851.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,614,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jamf by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,609,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,998,000 after acquiring an additional 392,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

