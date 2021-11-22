Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 5.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 36 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 188,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

