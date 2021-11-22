Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in October

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $4,777.00 and a 1-year high of $5,600.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,600.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5,600.00.
