Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in October

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $4,777.00 and a 1-year high of $5,600.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,600.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

