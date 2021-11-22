Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRP. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 193.40 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in BRP Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after buying an additional 120,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after buying an additional 949,445 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

