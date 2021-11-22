Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.71. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

