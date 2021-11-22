Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of SQM opened at $62.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.