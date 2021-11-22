Jefferies Financial Group Comments on thyssenkrupp AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for thyssenkrupp in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

