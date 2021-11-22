Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 88,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

