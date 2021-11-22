Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Sells £4,725,000 in Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total transaction of £4,725,000 ($6,173,242.75).

Shares of LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,067 ($13.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. Jet2 plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,232.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.87.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on JET2 shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.