John E. Abdo Purchases 1,326 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $42,127.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BVH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.14. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,559. The company has a market cap of $695.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

