JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KGHPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised KGHM Polska Miedz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

KGHPF opened at $38.58 on Thursday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.