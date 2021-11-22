JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered JTC to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LON:JTC opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 789.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 705.11. JTC has a 12 month low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 957.27 ($12.51).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

