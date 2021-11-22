KamPay (KAMPAY) Price Hits $0.0131

KamPay (CURRENCY:KAMPAY) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One KamPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KamPay has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $469,298.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KamPay has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00091149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.30 or 0.07228229 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,098.35 or 0.99876674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KamPay Profile

KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,819,235 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin . KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KamPay

