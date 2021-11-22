KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,692 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $16,169,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

