Kattana Hits Market Cap of $17.71 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for about $8.94 or 0.00015366 BTC on major exchanges. Kattana has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $712,359.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00089883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.03 or 0.07241976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,417.94 or 1.00393645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,980,517 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

