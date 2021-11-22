KeeperDAO (ROOK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $944,808.00

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $95.36 million and $944,808.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.39 or 0.00270922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088377 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

