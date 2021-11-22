Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,334 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 91,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,300. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

