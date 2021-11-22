Kennametal’s (KMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMT. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:KMT opened at $38.78 on Friday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 48.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,509,000 after acquiring an additional 347,327 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Kennametal by 238.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 133,326 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

