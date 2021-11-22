Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €225.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €213.57 ($242.69).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €180.85 ($205.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €193.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €201.88. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 82.28.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

