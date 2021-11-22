Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Update

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 447,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $80.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Kforce by 18.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kforce by 167.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Kforce by 108.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Kforce by 175.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

