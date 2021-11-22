KickToken (KICK) Achieves Market Cap of $9.99 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $1.32 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00047496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00222795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,159,403 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

