Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 324,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after buying an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $16.26. 97,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,996,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

