Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

KMI stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,982,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

