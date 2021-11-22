Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.80

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 4484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on KC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,712 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.