Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.80

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 4484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.
A number of research analysts have commented on KC shares. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,712 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
