Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.68.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 567.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,420 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KL opened at $42.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

