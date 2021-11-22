Klaytn Hits Market Capitalization of $3.79 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $142.65 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.23 or 0.07265804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,264.22 or 0.99915427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,727,536,662 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,657,971 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

