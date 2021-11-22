KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $3,528,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $97.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.33 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

