KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Catalent by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Catalent by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 490,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Shares of CTLT opened at $127.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

