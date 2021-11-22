KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

