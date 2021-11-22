KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes $139,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of PMX opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.